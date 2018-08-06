EoS Round-Up: Bonnyrigg Rose and Easthouses Lily hit double figures

Bonnyrigg Rose ramped up the pressure on teams around them with a 10-0 thumping of Inverkeithing Hilfield Swifts in Section F.

The goals started early with Dean Hoskins finding the net followed in quick succession by goals from Kieron McGachie, Lee Currie, Neil Martyniuk, with a double, Louis Swanson, Kyle Wilson and Stevie Thomson, both with doubles.

Easthouses did even better than Bonnyrigg slamming 11 past Tweedmouth and conceding just two in Section B. Graeme Young scored five for Lily. Also on the scoresheet were Gary Shearer, Craig Beattie, Paul McDermott, Steven Nethery and Stephen Barrie.

Newtongrange Star and Broxburn Athletic served up a 2-2 draw. Musselburgh had a 5-0 win at home to Dunipace in Section H with goals from Nathan Evans, Mathu King, Gary Nicholson, Liam Gregory and Bradley Whyte.