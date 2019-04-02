Eyemouth Utd 1-2 Dalkeith Thistle: Jags toil against basement boys

Goals from Paul Tansey and Steven Scott were enough to give Dalkeith Thistle a narrow 2-1 win against basement boys Eyemouth last weekend.

The Jags started brightly and on nine minutes Scott saw his effort turned around the post by the Eyemouth keeper.

Despite their lowly position the home side were fully of vigour and energy in the opening 20 minutes. James McQueen had to be alert from a free kick and he started a flowing counter attack which culminated in Tansey being with the chance to score into an empty net – however he delayed his shot and a defender managed to block the effort.

Just after the half hour the Jags came close again when Tansey cut in from the right wing and curled a beauty, which just shaved the outside of the keeper’s far post. Blake Wales tried his luck from a similar position but this time the keeper saved with ease.

Into the second half and the Jags were getting a lot of joy down the left hand side with Ryan McQueenie marauding up and down the line from his left back position. The Eyemouth defence were struggling to contain wave after wave of Dalkeith pressure and on 53 minutes they conceded the opening goal when Tansey converted a cross from the left.

With a goal now in the bag many in the ground expected the Jags to push on and score more, however, the Eyemouth defence held firm and kept shelling long balls to the big lumbering centre forward who was causing problems for Fairnie and Connell at the back.

Then disaster struck on 68 minutes when Tansey and Scott lost the ball just on the half way line and a simple through ball saw Wilson through on goal who beat McQueen.

Thistle responded by regaining the lead two minutes later as Tansey drove at the heart of the defence, avoided the challenges and squared for Scott to who had the simplest of finishes.

The Jags huffed and puffed but held on for victory.