Five star performance from Bonnyrigg

A crowd of 1063 saw Bonnyrigg Rose progress to the fifth round of the Scottish Junior Cup with a convincing home win against Newtongrange Star.

With so many other games in the Juniors called off, the Bonnyrigg committee and volunteers deserve huge credit in getting the game played and with so many supporters turning up for the match, the kick off at New Dundas Park was delayed by six minutes.

Bonnyrigg's Keith Lough and Star's Alistair Forster tackle for the ball (pics by Lisa Ferguson)

Newtongrange set off facing the troublesome sun and kicking uphill, and it was the home side who came closest to opening the scoring in just the second minute – a Lee Currie free kick was well saved by Star keeper Kieron Renton.

Star replied with a Kyle Scott corner but it was cleared by a solid playing Rose skipper Kerr Young, before a good tackle by Adam Nelson next thwarted the Star attack.

In seven minutes Young fired an excellent shot but it slipped wide – Renton was definitely the busier keeper.

The Rose opening goal eventually came in the 15th minute following a rebound off Renton from a Ross Gray shot. It found Lee Currie who right footed the ball home.

Star responded five minutes later but Kyle Scott’s shot was too straight at Rose keeper Bryan Young.

In the 23rd minute Bonnyrigg made it 2-0 when – following a Rose free kick which was initially cleared by Kevin Bracks – the ball found Kerr Young who shot home a cracking goal in off the crossbar.

Star’s reply saw a Sean Lally cross well dealt with by Young before a Rose effort for a third goal saw Nelson loft over the target.

The hosts continued to look the more likely to add to their tally as Star struggled to make an impact.

A foul by Nelson on Michael Osbourne saw the resultant free kick deflected for a Star corner, which was subsequently scrambled to safety by the home defence.

But in 37 minutes Star made their mark on the game with a stunning Dale O’Hara free kick, taking the slightest deflection en route to the back of the Rose net to make it 2-1.

This goal looked like a potential game changer but just three minutes later Bonnyrigg restored their two goal advantage when a Dean Brett cross saw a stunning headed goal netted by Keith Lough to put the Rose in at the interval 3-1 ahead.

Into the second half and Star looked for another goal to get back into the tie with Kyle Scott shooting wide just three minutes in.

The Star battled well enough and a Kenny O’Brien corner in 53 minutes found O’ Hara but his rocket shot went just off target.

Some frustration was evident in 57 minutes with a double booking for O’ Hara and Brett with pushing and shoving after a Star award of a free kick.

With some 20 minutes left for play it was 3-2 after a stunning 25 yard free kick from Dale O’ Hara whizzed into the Rose net.

The Rose’s reply saw two goal line clearances from keeper Renton and O’Brien before they were awarded a penalty following a Kieran McGachie tumble in the box. The resultant spot kick was slotted home by Neil Martynuik to make it 4-2 to the Rose.

In 87 minutes a move involving McIntosh and McGachie set up Dean Brett to slot home number five as Rose strolled to the finishing line in what was a memorable match.

Bonnyrigg boss Dave White said the result was “fantastic”.

“In the first half we played with real intensity and Newtongrange struggled to cope with us,” he said. “Defensively we were solid and limited them to very few chances.

“Midfield-wise we didn’t let them have any time on the ball and the strikers worked really hard up top.

“Second half it was a bit more difficult. We didn’t really get going but again we limited them to very few chances.

“5-2 was probably a fair reflection on the game. Job done.”

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Martynuik, K.Young, Horne, Janczyk, Gray, Nelson, Lough, McIntosh, Currie. Subs: Hoskins, McGachie, Stewart.

Newtongrange Star: Renton, Swaney, Melvin, Mitchell, O’Hara, Forster, Osbourne, Bracks, K.Scott, O’Brien, Lally. Subs: McNaughton, Porteous, S.Scott, Weston.