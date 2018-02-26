Forfar West End 0-4 Newtongrange

Newtongrange Star recorded their first win in sometime with a comprehensive victory over Forfar West End.

A debut double from new signing George Hunter and goals from Ryan Porteous and Dale O’Hara ensured the three much-needed points came back down the road with the Star.

They were plenty of first-half chances for both sides none of which were taken. O’Hara had a couple of decent efforts before Hunter saw his header come back off the bar.

Forfar missed a couple of glorious opportunities. Hart went close with a free kick but he should have opened the scoring, failing to connect from Montgomery’s cutback three yards out minutes later.

The home side missed an even better chance after 36 minutes when McDonald swung in a terrific delivery inside the box where Montgomery managed to put a free header over when it looked easier to score.

West End were made to pay for these missed chances as the Star exploded out the blocks in the second half. Within 30 seconds of the restart Wilson turned on a sixpence and had the vision and awareness to play in Hunter who coolly slotted the ball past Burns.

Star doubled their advantage two minutes later when Smith showed all his experience to hold the ball up allowing Porteous to get forward. He rolled the ball in to his path and he duly dispatched it past the helpless Burns.

Star put the game to bed after 56 minutes when they were awarded a free kick 20 yards out on the angle. Up stepped their specialist Dale O’Hara who gave the keeper no chance when he curled it round the wall and into the bottom corner.

Lally replaced Porteous after 70 minutes before Lowson replaced the magnificent Smith after 78. Star were still pushing forward looking for more and they wrapped it up four minutes later with a quite sublime goal. Lally dinked the ball over the defence to the back post where Scott showed great finesse, lifting the ball over McDonald and Hunter then volleyed home.