Former Penicuik Athletic boss Willie McGinley receives award

A former Penicuik Athletic manager has been recognised for his commitment and contribution to community football in Penicuik.

Willie McGinley was presented with a trophy by Penicuik Athletic Youth Football Club committee on September 24 for all his hard work and dedication over the years.

Born and brought up in Penicuik, McGinley led the senior club to promotion and cup success before calling time on his managerial career in 2008.

He then turned his attention to helping the next generation.

Around ten years ago he started coaching three to five-year-olds with PAYFC, including his own son Max.

A passionate supporter of youth football, McGinley helped recruit several new coaches and volunteers over the years to help make it the success that it is today, with around 350 youth players and 50 volunteers.

PAYFC were awarded the Scottish FA ‘Legacy’ Quality Mark in 2015 and McGinley played a big part in the club achieving this as he coached primary school children during his lunch hour.

McGinley also delivers Box Soccer coaching in Penicuik three times a week, which is run separately from PAYFC. However, all parents in Midlothian can send their children to these sessions to work on their ball mastery skills.

When McGinley, manager of Penicuik Post Office, is not spending time with his wife Mo, daughter Olivia, and Max, he volunteers for the community selling lottery tickets to help generate funds for Cuikie.