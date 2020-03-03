Frustrating weekend all round for our clubs

Bonnyrigg Rose will aim to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at Kelty Hearts last weekend when they host Civil Service Strollers on Saturday.

The loss in Fife was tough to take, but there were plenty of positives for Rose.

Kelty may have edged out their visitors, but still sit just three points ahead with Bonnyrigg having played a game less.

Civil Service Strollers sit sixth in the Lowland League and will be no pushovers.

Newtongrange Star had a disappointing weekend, too, going down 4-1 to Musselburgh Athletic.

Off the field, Star’s move into the senior ranks continues to gather pace with the club receiving confirmation that their application has met SFA criteria.

It was a frustrating weekend for the area’s other football clubs who were all left kicking their heels due to the weather.

For the second weekend in a row the fixture card was almost wiped out as another storm battered Scotland.

But with conditions a lot calmer this week, all will hope to take to the field again on Saturday.

East of Scotland Premier League side Penicuik play in the League Cup second round when they host Bo’ness United.

The club has recently confirmed that midfielder Arran Ponton has completed a transfer to Tranent Juniors.

Whitehill Welfare play under the lights on Friday when they meet Hawick RAU at 8pm.

This game has been moved to Volunteer Park given the recent flood damage to Albert Park.

Dalkeith Thistle travel to the Kingdom to meet Burntisland Shipyard, Arniston Rangers host Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Easthouses welcome Ormiston.