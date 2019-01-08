Funding boost for Arniston Rangers youngsters

Arniston Rangers Youth Football Club and Melville Housing Assocation are celebrating a 10-year sponsorship deal which has seen the club go from strength to strength

Melville’s Dan Hughes visited Arniston’s new all-weather 4G training pitch to present a cheque for £500.

“The new training pitch looks fantastic and is testament to the hours and hours of hard work and fundraising put in by everyone at the club,” said Dan.

“There’s a real enthusiasm that comes across from the kids and coaches alike and that’s the reason for the Club’s success.

“We are delighted to have been able to contribute over the past ten years and look forward to the relationship continuing for many more.”

Melville Housing and ARYFC, who are a registered charity, have a relationship stretching back to 2008. During that time Melville donations have paid for equipment, first aid kits as well as training and match day strips.

Andrew Cranston, Chairperson of ARYFC, said, “The new pitch is a fantastic addition to the club and makes a huge difference, especially at this time of year.

“We’re so grateful to Melville, and to all of our other community partners, for their continued support. Without the backing of the local community and local businesses we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

You can find out more about the club by visiting www.arnistonrangersyfc.co.uk