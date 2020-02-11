Gala 1-5 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose kept up the pressure on leaders Kelty Hearts with a professional 5-1 win at Gala.

Bonnyrigg started the game at a terrific pace and refused to let their hosts back into things.

The victory means Rose go into Saturday’s game with Edinburgh University just six points behind the leaders but with two games in hand.

But before they could focus on that game they had to take care of Gala.

They did just that, Baur’s delivery to Hunter to net with just a few minutes gone setting the tone.

The lead lasted just a couple of minutes, though, Berry hauling his side back into things.

The equaliser kick started Bonnyrigg’s afternoon and Martynuik tried his luck with a drive which drifted over the bar.

Bonnyrigg continued to press but found Gala stuffy and difficult to break down.

There was a touch of good fortune about their second goal of the afternoon when it arrived.

Hunter raced clear inside the Gala box and got a shot away which looked to be drifting wide.

The home side’s Taylor-Mckenzie, though, got a touch on the ball which deflected it past his own ‘keeper.

It was tough on Gala but gave Rose the lift they needed.

Just a few minutes after the break they made things a bit more comfortable for themselves when Baur finished neatly to make it 3-1.

Things were made a little easier for Rose when Gala’s Grant saw red for a crude challenge.

Against 10 men Rose were comfortable and added to the scoring when Hunter raced clear on goal and notched his side’s fourth of the game.

It was 5-1 with 10 minutes left to go when Currie rounded off a convincing win away from home.

Bonnyrigg: Weir, Brett, Martyniuk, Baur, Moyes, Horne, Turner, Currie, S Gray, McGachie, Hunter.

Subs: Andrews, Young, R Gray, Docherty, Stewart.