Game of two halves but Cuikie secure the win

On a cold, wet and blustery day Penicuik hosted Tranent in their latest Lothian derby of the EoS Premier Division season.

The first opportunity fell to the Belters, but Barrett’s effort flew over the bar.

In the 11th minute, a Somerville strike flashed narrowly past the left hand post.

The Penicuik striker was again in action this time with a header that went straight into the arms of keeper Adams.

Four minutes later a fine move by Tranent saw an excellent cross by Berry was hooked wide by Watson.

Tranent were in charge and controlling the game then, in the 28th minute, Berry had a chance but he fired over the bar.

On the half hour a Baptie free kick flashed over the crossbar.

Just before half time a powerful Lander strike flew over the crossbar.

Despite the Belters strong performance and control in the first half they neither hit the target nor tested keeper Watt at any time.

Penicuik came out for the second half with determination and one change as Stevenson off with a dead leg was replaced by O’Donnell.

In the first minute Tranent’s Hill and Cuikie’s McCrory-Irving both had attempts on goal.

Three minutes later a glancing header by Ponton forced Adams to dive out and punch clear.

In the 50th minute Tansey broke free of the Tranent defence and rounded keeper Adams but C Donaldson cleared his goal bound shot off the line.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 68th minute when Somerville passed to McCrory- Irving wide on the right.

The ball was crossed deep into the box and Somerville dived in to bullet home a header past Adams for the opener.

Two minutes later there was almost a second for Penicuik when Somerville’s defence splitting pass set up Kateleza but his powerful strike crashed back off the crossbar with Adams well beaten.

Then, in the 74th minute, Tranent’s Ben Miller received a straight red card for a foul on Somerville.

Cuikie secured the three points in the 89th minute when Kateleza was pulled down in the box and McCrory-Irving stepped up to slot home the spot kick.