Haddington 0-4 Bonnyrigg Rose: Rampant Rose move five clear at top

Bonnyrigg Rose remain unbeaten and moved five points clear at the top of Conference B after thumping 4-0 win over Haddington.

New Haddington goalkeeper Dale Cornet hadn’t had many shots to face but could do little about the opener when it arrived on 24 minutes.

A needless foul conceded on the right gifted the visitors a free kick which was played into the box, eluding players on both sides at the front post and inside the six yard area. The incoming Ewan Moyes had a fairly simple task of knocking the ball into the net from just a few yards out.

This was to prove the only goal of a first half in which real chances were scarce.

Bonnyrigg were to double their lead in the 50th minute with something of a freak goal - Turner got to the ball on the edge of the home penalty area near the right byeline and sent in a high ball, which seemed to many onlookers to have crept out of play - it’s downward trajectory however saw it somehow find its way into the net to Cornet’s right.

On the balance of play up to this point it looked a real hard task for Haddington to rescue even a point, and when they went 3-0 down midway through the half that more or less removed any possibility of such reward.

Hamill in seeking an out-ball from the left byeline was uncharacteristically caught out by Wilson, who nicked the ball away from his feet and played it to Kieran McGachie. Hamill, the Hi Hi’s boss in trying to retrieve the situation succeeded only in slipping, and the big Bonnyrigg striker snapped up the chance, blasting the ball high into the net.

The fourth goal arrived barely a minute later. This time captain George Cunningham’s attempted passback from the left was intercepted by McGachie, who showed no little skill in volleying the ball from not the easiest of angles outside the box into the unguarded net, Cornet having come way out of his goal in vain.

Bonnyrigg: B Young, Brett, Martyniuk, K Young, Moyes, Horne, Turner, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Nelson, Gray, Lough, Swanson, Andrews (SG).