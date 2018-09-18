Harvey hopes Penicuik break more records

Penicuik Athletic boss Johnny Harvey hopes the records continue to tumble after they put 11 past Nithsdale Wanderers – the club’s biggest victory in the modern era.

The 11-2 win over the South of Scotland champions eclipsed their 10-2 win over Dalkeith Thistle in 2005, with Aaron Somerville grabbing four goals and Wayne Sproule netting his first goal in two years after a torrid spell with injuries.

Harvey, who played in the match against Dalkeith and scored four himself, says he hopes more records are broken at the club.

He said: “I think I played in that game and I think I got four goals. I wish we knew that and could have told the boys that at half-time.

“Hopefully, we can get another opportunity to break another record at some point.

“It’s difficult coming to places where you’re expected to win and expected to win comfortably.

“I think that is the hardest thing about it. These days, you need to make sure the attitude is right and you can definitely say that about the boys.

“In the first half, we have scored seven goals with no reply and it could have been two or three more, so I was really happy. The second half wasn’t as convincing but I can take some responsibility for that.

“We made some substitutions for various different reasons – to get boys game time, try to keep some strikers on the pitch. We went to three up top and that kind of disrupted the flow.”

Harvey revealed he felt his team were going to perform well after watching Cuikie going through their warm-up routine.

He said: “Warm-ups are big for us and I can tell what kind of performance I’m going to get from the warm-up, you could see the boys were right at it.

“We started at a great tempo and the quality we showed – the pitch was really narrow and quite bobbly at times but some of the composure that we showed in our play was really good.

“Tactically, everybody stuck to their job and was disciplined in their position.”

Harvey was pleased for Sproule, who put his injury problems behind him to get on the scoresheet. He said: “I’m delighted for him. He went through a frustrating spell, he stuck by the players and anything he could do to help them, he was there.

“I could see a wee buzz about him. He was disappointed in his performance last Tuesday – maybe overly critical of himself. I like that in my players, I like them to be demanding. I thought he was terrific when he came on. He made great forward runs and worked his socks off and deserved his goal.”