Harvey: No huge gulf between Penicuik and SPFL football

Former Penicuik Athletic boss Johnny Harvey does not believe there is a huge gulf in quality between Cuikie and SPFL League Two football.

Harvey, who took up the reins at League Two side Berwick Rangers after leaving Penicuik, has settled into life well at his new club and has put some daylight between themselves and bottom side Albion Rovers.

Harvey believes that while there might be more professionalism at League Two level, the standard is comparable and has already signed three players from his previous club.

He said: “I think I would be doing the players at Penicuik a disservice if I was to say there was a huge gulf in quality.

“There’s a commitment from the players at the level I’m at where there is a professionalism.

“There’s a big commitment in terms of travelling - if you’re travelling two hours to training and two hours home there is demand from the players to enjoy it and work hard.

“I think that’s the difference, Penicuik it’s a lot of local lads and Berwick players are coming from quite some distance.”

Harvey believes the club is in safe hands after the appointment of his successors co-managers Kevin Milne and Tony Begg.

He added: “Kevin and Tony will do a great job, they have been left a really good and competitive squad. The players deserve to be playing at a higher level every single one of them.

“I expect them to go and win their league and to be challenging to get into the Lowland League at the end of the season.”