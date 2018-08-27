Hawick RA 1-9 Newtongrange Star: Jamieson nets another hat-trick

For the second week running Newtongrange Star ran out 9-1 victors with Hawick Royal Albert on the receiving end last Saturday.

Back to back hat tricks from Sean Jamieson along with doubles from George Hunter and Wes Mitchell plus one apiece from Ally Forster and Kyle Scott gave the Star a resounding victory. Murphy got the home side’s only goal with the last kick of the game.

The visiting support did not have to wait too long for the opener and it came following a Hawick corner. Scott Swaney rose to head the ball away from inside the box where Jack Wilson found Hunter, he played in Jamieson who rounded keeper Saunders before rolling it into the empty net.

Liam McKenna showed incredible composure to bring the ball down, draw the keeper and roll it into Scott’s path who made no mistake from six yards to double their lead.

Saunders did well next to block a Hunter effort with his legs before Star went 3-0 up after 21 minutes when Forster smashed a beauty into the top corner from 20 yards.

Newtongrange made it 4-0 after 31 minutes when a dinked ball by Hunter was headed home by Wes Mitchell. Hawick were sliced open again a minute later when McKenna played in Wilson who slalomed through the home defence only to have his shot half blocked by Saunders. Jamieson nipped in to make sure heading it over the line from a few yards out for 5-0. Four minutes later it was 6-0 when Mitchell rose to nod in a Scott corner.

Hunter had an effort saved by Saunders after 62 minutes before a terrific ball by substitute Connor Dyet after 65 minutes was headed home by Jamieson to make it 7-0. Star were awarded a penalty after 77 minutes for handball inside the box and with regular taker O’Hara on holiday Hunter took the responsibility and made no mistake. Hunter then held off Kerr before beating Saunders to make it nine.

Renton’s clean sheet was lost with the last kick of the ball when Murphy nipped in to slot the ball past the annoyed Star keeper.

Star: Renton, Swaney, Mitchell (Young), Lowson, Currie, Scott, Wilson, Forster (Dyet), McKenna,

Jamieson (Richardson), Hunter. Subs .Dunsmore, Porteous, Bracks