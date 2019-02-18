Hawick Royal Albert 0-4 Easthouses Lily: Late Lily blitz sees points safe

Easthouses Lily scored three goals in the last ten minutes in a convincing 4-0 win over Hawick Royal Albert.

They created good goal-scoring opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, but they had to wait until the 22nd minute to open the scoring.

Ally Elliot was about to turn and shoot but he was impeded in the box and a penalty was awarded to the visitors. Up stepped Danny Taylor and he coolly slotted it away.

The Lily continued to create further chances to increase their lead but again to no avail spurning chance after chance.

The most blatant one coming from the penalty spot again after Gary Shearer was upended in the box. Up stepped Taylor but this time his effort was parried to the side and amazingly from the rebound the in-rushing Shearer blasted the ball high over the bar.

Hawick continued to battle away but at the other end Steven Nethery missed what would’ve been an excellent Lily goal as he blazed his shot over from six yards after good build up play.

But Lily did finally secure a two-goal cushion in the 80th minute. A through ball by Paul McDermott found Elliot and the big striker slotted his shot from 20 yards out into the corner of the net to settle the nerves.

It wasn’t long until Easthouses got their third goal.

Again it was Elliot with the finish – his second of the game – after great passing play by Mark Brown, Paul McDermott and Gary Shearer.

Easthouses were then awarded their third penalty of the afternoon in the 89th minute again Shearer being brought down, Up stepped Elliot looking for his hat-trick but the attacker’s effort was easily saved by the Hawick keeper.

Easthouses did get a fourth in added on time Paul McDermott chipping over the Hawick keeper from 25 yards out to wrap up all three points .

Easthouses: Hay, Hall, Wilson, Young, Brown, C.Taylor, D.Taylor, Beattie, Nethery, Elliott, Shearer. Subs- McDermott, Arthur, Barrie, Maciver, Crutcher, Combe