Hawick Royal Albert 0-5 Bonnyrigg Rose: Rose cruise through to preliminary round two

Bonnyrigg Rose set up a clash with Shortlees in the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup after a thumping 5-0 win over Hawick Royal Albert.

The big and bumpy Albert Park at Hawick challenged the visitors, who, well supported by a bus load of fans, had to wait some 40 minutes or so for tangible evidence of their superiority.

Once the Rose had opened their Scottish Cup account they quickly added to it four minutes later to put themselves 2-0 up and in a commanding position at the break.

Hawick did show an enthusiasm for the Cup tie but Bonnyrigg held sway passing up potential chances, including a Kyle Wilson effort which hit the crossbar.

It was Lee Currie who netted the first of his brace on 39 minutes, reacting quickest to fire home the rebound and score Bonnyrigg’s 18th goal in five games this season.

Four minutes later and it was 2-0 as Lewis Turner cooly lobbed the ball home following a stramash in the home penalty area.

The second half saw the breeze favour the Rose and their constant pressure paid off with three second-half goals and it could have been more.

The third came on 54 minutes with Currie’s second strike of the afternoon – a sure-footed volley after being set up by Neil Martyniuk.

Rose keeper Mike Andrews did have one excellent save to make during the game, diving down to his left to keep the clean sheet and deny the hosts a consolation goal.

Bonnyrigg refreshed their line up going into the final quarter of the tie with Turner and Jon Stewart giving way for Scott Gray and Adam Nelson.

Steven Thomson made it 4-0 to David White’s men in 83 minutes with a right-footed finish following a feed from Gray. Wilson got on the scoresheet six minutes from time with a tap-in goal number five to complete the rout.

Bonnyrigg were due to be in Conference B League business away to Tranent last night (Wednesday) and this coming Saturday they welcome Dundonald Bluebell on league business at New Dundas Park.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Martyniuk, K.Young, Horne, Stewart, Turner, Currie, McGachie, Thomson, Wilson. Subs: Brown, Hoskins, Moyes, Nelson, Gray.