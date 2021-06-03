Bonnyrigg Rose will play Hearts and Edinburgh City in pre-season matches

Six friendlies have been lined up for Robbie Horn's side - against a variety of opponents from different leagues and levels - as they build up to the Lowland League kick-off on July 17.

First up is a home match with Kilwinning Rangers on Saturday, June 26, hopefully with fans back for the first time since March last year.

That's followed by another home match against SPFL side Edinburgh City on Tuesday, June 29, and a trip to play former junior rivals Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield on Saturday, July 3.

The match with Robbie Neilson's Premiership new boys is on Wednesday, July 7, followed by another home match against English Northern Premier League outfit Morpeth Town on Saturday, July 10.