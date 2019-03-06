Hill of Beath 0-2 Newtongrange Star: Smith and Rafferty start with win

Newtongrange Star’s new management team got off to a flyer with an impressive 2-0 win over Hill of Beath in the East of Scotland Conference A on Tuesday.

Co-managers Darren Smith and Kenny Rafferty , who left Dalkeith Thistle at the weekend, could not have wished for a better start to their reign when the Star opened the scoring after only four minutes through Kyle Scott.

The victory was sealed by Kyle Lander with a minute remaining when he rifled a shot into the corner. Hill of Beath also had a man sent off.

The Star leapfrog the Haws into third which puts them two points ahead of the Fifers but having played four games more.

The result was also welcomed by leaders Penicuik who remain two points clear of second-placed Musselburgh.

Newtongrange are not in action this weekend, while Penicuik will be hoping to extend their lead at the top with victory over Oakley as nearest challengers Musselburgh are in King Cup action.