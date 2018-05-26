Hill of Beath 2-2 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose will depart the juniors with the East Superleague trophy in their back pocket.

David White's side arrived in the Kingdom knowing a solitary point would be enough for them to get out of Linlithgow's reach.

The East of Scotland League bound side managed to get the draw they needed - but certainly did things the hard way.

The stubborn Fifers were clearly in no mood to host Rose's title party, and raced into a 2-0 lead by the break.

But Bonnyrigg came roaring back in the second 45 and did just enough to clinch the title.

Manager White paid tribute to his side, saying: "Where do I start?

"We don't half make it difficult for ourselves.

"We were 2-0 down at half time but I knew the character we had in the squad and that we'd create chances in the second half, it was just whether we got that wee break.

"I'm delighted to get over the line but I'd like to have enjoyed it a bit more because I didn't enjoy those 90 minutes.

"Throughout the season the whole squad has been tremendous and it's been a massive effort from everybody."

A large crowd gathered at Keir's Park with a massive away support hoping to see their side clinch the title.

Given their overwhelming goal difference it was a case if when, and not if, Rose got over the line, but there was still a job to do.

Rose were well on top in the opening stages and kept their hosts penned back in their own half.

Lee Currie went close to breaking the deadlock with a free-kick which sailed over the bar.

Somewhat against the run of play it was the Haws who took the lead when Darren Wright hammered home a penalty kick.

Rose responded well and were almost level straight away with another Currie free-kick which was this time tipped around the post.

The task was made even more difficult when the home side doubled their advantage when Daniel Watt arrived late in the box to finish from close range.

The champagne looked as if it would have to be kept on ice for another few days as Rose peppered the home goal but just couldn't find the breakthrough.

But to their credit they kept at it, and got their reward when Keiran McGachie headed home.

The visitors had one hand on the title but knew they could only grasp it by getting another goal.

And when it did arrive, Currie's 25 yard free-kick was a goal fit to wrap up any championship.