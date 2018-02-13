Hill of Beath 2-2 Newtongrange Star: Star forced to settle for point

The points were shared last Saturday as Hill Of Beath Hawthorn and Newtongrange Star fought out an exciting four-goal draw on a cold but dry day in Fife.

Star got off to the best possible start when Forster headed home a Scott cross after just 57 seconds despite the best efforts of Hall. The home side should have drawn level three minutes later but Renton slid across goal to keep Grierson’s effort out despite loud appeals from the home side that the ball had actually crossed the line.

Star were in total control and looking for the second when Forster spurned another decent chance, firing over from 16 yards. Porteous was next to try his luck after his quick feet got him by two defenders but his effort was off target.

Star were punished for failing to take their chances after 35 minutes. A simple ball into the box from Adamson found the Star defence static, allowing Watt to slide in to prod home.

The visitors had a let-off when a terrific ball across the goal took Renton out the game but Swaney did brilliantly to get back to block the ball on the line. From the resulting corner O’Hara had to hook a Dair header off the line.

Star did not heed their warnings and found themselves behind after 55 minutes. A ball that should have been cleared was prodded down the line to Allan who crossed for the unmarked Adamson to side foot past the helpless Renton.

The home side smelt blood and should have increased their lead three minutes later when Elder failed to connect with a diving header from three yards.

Star drew level from the spot after 67 minutes after Wilson was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box. Top scorer Dale O’Hara made no mistake from the spot.

Star had strong claims for a second penalty after 83 minutes but the ref waved play on. Mitchell was almost caught in possession after 87 minutes but was bailed out by O’Hara.

Overall a draw was probably a fair result as an entertaining game finished 2-2.