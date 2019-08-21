Home defeat for Penicuik Athletic

Penicuik should have scored in the fourth minute of this Premier Division defeat against Hill of Beath Hawthorn when Sampson set up Tansey with only the keeper to beat but he dragged his shot wide.

Minutes later, the visitors came close with a header that dipped over the crossbar. In the 10th minute, keeper Donaldson had to be alert to dive at the feet of Tansey and cut out a dangerous Stewart cross.

The visitors took the lead in the 17th minute when Penicuik failed to clear their lines and Lunsden slid in at the front post to slot home.

Ten minutes later, the Haws doubled their lead when Kirby brilliantly controlled a ball over the top of the Penicuik defence, cut inside and drilled the ball past Swain.

At the other end a Tansey cross was struck by Stewart, but his effort went straight into Donaldson’s arms. Then a Baptie free kick hit the side netting.

In the opening minute of the second half a McCrory-Irving strike hit the crossbar.

Minutes later, under strong pressure, Donaldson bravely punched the ball away amongst a ruck of players and the rebound was driven in only to be deflected and gathered by the keeper.

From the corner, a netbound glancing header by Tansey was deflected away.

In the 66th minute Tansey struck a low drive that was well saved by Donaldson. The visitors were under pressure but defended solidly with Wright and Dair outstanding.

Then a Jones header saw Donaldson beaten but the ball flashed past the upright.

In the 77th minute, a delightful ball over the Haws defence set up Stewart but Donaldson pulled off the save of the game as Stewart tried to lob the advancing keeper.

Five minutes later, Page was sent for an early bath when referee Whyte took exception to the centre back’s comments.

However, one minute later, Penicuik pulled a goal back when Stevenson drilled home a penalty kick, sending Donaldson the wrong way.

Penicuik pressed hard for the equaliser, but the visitors’ defence could not be penetrated.

FT: Penicuik 1 Hill of Beath 2.

Penicuik: Swain, O’Donnell, Baptie, Page, Connolly (c), Jones, Tansey, Williams, McCrory-Irving, Stewart, Stevenson. Subs: Watt, Young, Caddow, Somerville, Ponton, Viola, Forbes.