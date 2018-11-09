Horn returns to Bonyrigg Rose manager’s role

Bonyrigg Rose FC last night announced that former manager Robbie Horn has returned to New Dundas Park.

Horn, who managed Rose between 2015-2017, returns after a spell as manager at League 2 side Berwick Rangers.

After he and Assistant Manager David Burrell left The Wee Rangers last month it was Burrell who stepped in to the role of Interim Manager at Rose.

Burrell will remain as Horn’s assistant manager, as it was in their first spell at Rose.

A statement on the Bonyrigg Rose FC website said: “Robbie achieved success in his first spell with the Rose, guiding us to our third Superleague title in 2016 and taking us on a memorable Scottish Cup journey the following season.

“He has had a few weeks off to recharge the batteries following his resignation from Berwick and now feels it is the right time to get back into the game with us in what is a very important season for the club.”

The interim management team will be in the dugout on Saturday for the tie at Alloa v BSC Glasgow, with Horn taking up his position at training next Tuesday.