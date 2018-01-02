Junior Football: Bonnyrigg Rose and Penicuik in action

Midlothian junior football clubs will be looking forward to getting back into action this Saturday following the festive break.

East Superleague sides Bonnyrigg Rose and Penicuik Athletic produced a festive cracker which the Rose edged 3-2 to stretch their unbeaten run to 20 games and the Rose will be hoping to continue that fine run away to struggling Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Penicuik are at home to title challengers Dundonald Bluebell at Penicuik Park. Penicuik beat Dundonald 3-1 away earlier in August for the Bluebell’s only home league defeat so far this season. Newtongrange Star were also in action over the festive break with a third round tie against Cumbernauld United yet to be decided. Neither of the teams could be separated in the 0-0 stalemate and the replay was postponed last week after heavy snow.

So this Saturday Newtongrange are preparing for their seventh consecutive fixture against Cumbernauld in the Scottish Cup since November 25, with four postponements at a frozen New Victoria Park. The winners will face Bonnyrigg Rose in round four in a fortnight on January 20.

Newtongrange were due to visit Bo’ness United for a Super League match but that game is postponed till a later date.

Dalkeith Thistle are also without a competitive game until the 13th when they play Thornton Hibs.

Premier League’s Arniston Rangers are languishing at the foot of the table going into the New Year and are still looking for that elusive first league win.

However, they have crucial games in hand heading into their seventh home league game of the season this weekend entertaining ninth-placed Glenrothes who crushed Arniston 4-0 when they met earlier in the campaign.

This will be the first of two consecutive home Premier League games for Arniston with third-bottom Whitburn due to visit Newbyres Park next weekend for a real relegation battle.

South League’s Easthouses Lily MW look for a third home league win of the season on Saturday hosting fourth bottom Livingston United at the Newbattle Complex. It’s the Lily’s first competitive game in five weeks since losing 5-2 at Edinburgh United.

Fixtures for Saturday ko. 1.45 pm.

Scottish Junior Cup third round replay: Cumbernauld United v Newtongrange Star, Wishaw v Dundee Downfield,

East Super League: Broxburn Athletic v Forfar West End, Camelon v Broughty Athletic. Carnoustie Panmure v Linlithgow Rose, Kennoway Star Hearts v Bonnyrigg Rose, Lochee United v Sauchie, Penicuik Athletic v Dundonald Bluebell.

Premier League: Arniston Rangers v Glenrothes, Blackburn United v Bathgate Thistle, Haddington Athletic v St Andrews United, Musselburgh Athletic v Whitburn Juniors, Tayport v Kirriemuir Thistle, Thornton Hibs v Fauldhouse United, Tranent Juniors v Dunbar United

East South League: Easthouses Lily MW v Livingston United, Harthill v West Calder United, Kirkcaldy v Craigroyston, Lochgelly Albert v Crossgates Primrose, Oakley United v Rosyth, Pumpherston v Edinburgh United, Stoneyburn v Armadale Thistle.