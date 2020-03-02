Kelty edge out Bonnyrigg 3-2 in league thriller

Bonnyrigg Rose were edged out by league leaders Kelty Hearts - but refused to go down with a fight and will still believe their can overtake the Kingdom side.

Play swung from end to end at New Central Park as a packed out ground watched some sublime pieces of quality and terrific finishes.

Ultimately it was Rose who left disappointed not to have picked up the three points, but with a game still in hand over Kelty, the title race is far from over.

But it’s certainly advantage to the Fifers who hold a much healthier goal difference.

The game was one both sets of fans had marked on the calendar for some weeks and it didn’t disappoint.

The hosts started the game well as they looked to work the ball up to Nathan Austin.

But he found himself largely shackled by the Rose defence.

Barry Ferguson’s men have a lot more of an attacking threat than simply former East Fife forward Austin, though, and tested the Rose goal early on.

Dylan Easton had tried his luck with a free-kick before the home side eventually got their noses in front.

A deep cross rebounded back off the base of the post and fell kindly to Ross Philp who tapped home from a couple of yards out.

Rose responded brilliantly and were level almost straight away with a piece of real quality.

Kelty conceded a free-kick on the corner of their own box and up stepped Lee Currie to curl a sublime set-piece into Ben Mackenzie’s top corner.

Both sides were clearly up for it and there was to be plenty more drama before the first half was out.

Ex-Forfar midfielder Easton was at the heart of the majority of what Kelty created as Rose struggled to contain him.

It was Easton who added the third goal of the game - and in some style.

He picked up the ball deep inside the Rose half and sent a stunning drive high into Mark Weir’s net.

It was tough on Rose who had gone toe to toe but they looked to recover straight away again.

The hosts refused to let the visitors back into the game this time, though, and went off in search of a third before the half was out.

They got it, and went a long way to securing the three points.

The manner of the goal will frustrate Rose though, a deep looping ball into the box found Austin and he out powered the visiting defence and nodded past Weir.

The goal seemed to settle Kelty and they had chances to add a fourth and put the game to bed before the first half was out.

Rose had the advantage of the win at their backs in the second 45 and took to the park with a sense of urgency.

The game was far from out of reach and they gave themselves a lifeline with 56 minutes played.

George Hunter chased down a through ball which the home defence should have dealt with and was rewarded for his tenacity when he managed to get a touch on the ball and beat Mackenzie.

It was game on and Bonnyrigg went off in search of an equaliser.

Kieran McGachie started to pose more problems and he was unlucky to see his effort saved by the legs of Mackenzie.

Rose had their tails up and Kelty were finding it difficult to defend Currie’s terrific deliveries into the box.

Kelty had chances of their own, though, and Rose were relieved to see a strike chalked off late on. In injury time Mackenzie pulled off two stunning late saves.