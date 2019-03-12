King Cup: Penicuik face Linlithgow Rose in third round

The third round draw for the King Cup has been made and it has thrown up a number of mouth watering encounters.

Penicuik Athletic have been given a tough draw against former junior heavyweights Linlithgow Rose. The pair have been separated in the East of Scotland League with Cuikie in Conference A and on course to win the league, while the Rose face a battle on their hands to win Conference C. The duo could go head to head in the round robin play-offs but will now definitely meet in the King Cup and a chance to lie down a marker for any future clash.

Should they beat the Rose they will then face either Musselburgh (who beat Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the second round) or Camelon in the fourth round.

Bonnyrigg Rose if as anticipated beat Conference C strugglers Edinburgh United they will have a home tie against Perth outfit Jeanfield Swifts, who are guaranteed a top five place and promotion from Conference C. Should the New Dundas Park outfit win that tie then they will face Heriot Watt University or Bo’ness United in the fourth round.

Newtongrange Star’s reward for disposing of Craigroyston in the second round could see them have either a Midlothian derby with Easthouses Lily, Hawick Royal Albert or Sauchie in the third round, with Lily to face the winner of Hawick v Sauchie in the second round. Hawick play Sauchie play each other on March 23.

Midlothian outfit Arniston Rangers produced an impressive display to overcome the challenge in the second round and have been rewarded with a tie against Conference B promotion hopefuls Crossgates Primrose.

Draw King Cup 3rd Round: Tranent or Hill o’ Beath v Broxburn or Coldstream, 18. Oakley United v Ormiston. 19. Penicuik v Linlithgow Rose, 20. Easthouses or Hawick or Sauchie v Newtongrange Star, 21. Crossgates Primrose v Arniston Rangers, 22. Heriot Watt University v Boness United, 23. Bonnyrigg Rose or Edinburgh United v Jeanfield Swifts, 24. Musselburgh Athletic v Camelon. 4th Round Draw. 24 v 19, 20 v. 17., 23 v 22, 18.v 21.