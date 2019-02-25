Leith 0-3 Penicuik: Cuikie remain five clear

Penicuik maintained their five-point lead at the top of Conference A following a 3-0 win over Leith Athletic at Peffermill last Saturday Hill of Beath remain in second with a game in hand over the leaders.

The visitors started brightly on the familiar 3G surface and as early as the fourth minute Somerville set up a chance for McCrory-Irving inside the box and his shot agonisingly slipped past the right hand upright. Two minutes later Crabbe teed up Baptie from a corner, but his shot went high and wide. In the 14th minute Sampson saw his shot turned around the post by McLellan but from the resultant corner they took the lead.

A Baptie corner found the unmarked Caddow and the full back caught the ball sweetly on the volley and fired into the corner from 25 yards.

The visitors maintained the impetus as both Connolly, Somerville and Sampson had chances to double the lead and the second came in the 27th minute. A delicate McCrory-Irving cross took out Hainey and McLellan, leaving Somerville with a simple header.

On the half hour Somerville had an opportunity to make it three but his glancing header flashed wide of the left-hand post, before the visitors saw the white of keeper Robertson’s eyes for the first time after 33 minutes as he gathered Swansons’s shot easily.

Into the second half and for the second week in a row Penicuik were reduced to ten man as Connolly received his marching orders for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity as he pulled back on the edge of the 18-yard box. From the subsequent free kick Mitchell sent his effort wide of the left hand upright.

It took until the 79th minute for the home side to bring Robertson into action as he tipped over a cross-cum-shot from Swanson with a headed effort crashing off the bar from the resultant corner.

McIntosh closed the game out as he finished expertly over keeper McLellan.

Penicuik: Robertson, Caddow, Baptie, Young, Page, Notman, Sampson, Connolly, Somerville (c), Crabbe, McCrory-Irving‬. Subs: Cordery, McIntosh, Sproule, Williams, Ponton‬‬