Lily make hard work of it at Hawick but still progress to third round

Easthouses Lily edged past Hawick Royal Albert United to book their spot in the third round of the South of Scotland Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The Lily kicked the game off with a depleted squad as manager David McQueenie could only muster 12 fit players out of a squad of 26.

The visitors elected to shoot with the strong wind in the first half and within the should have taken the lead withing a minute from a terrific cross by Steven Nethery finding Gary Shearer at the back post buthe failed to hit the net.

Lily passed up a good few chances in the opening stages including on 20 minutes and it came back to haunt them as Hawick broke away in the 27th minute to open the scoring .

It stayed that way till the last kick of the ball in the first half when the Lily got their equaliser from a cross by Paul McDermott finding Graeme Young at the back post and his header rebounded of the post and fell to defender David Curran who smashed his effort from six yards out high into the goal.

Easthouses had the better of the second half into a strong wind and took the lead in the 70th minute from a solo effort by youngster Ryan Weston, who picked the ball up on the halfway line, drifted past two Hawick players and smashed a tremendous low shot from 25 yards out into the net.

Easthouses continued to make life difficult for themselves, missing numerous chances to put the game to bed, and it just cost them again as in the last five minutes Hawick laid siege to Lily keeper Tommi McArthur’s goal but he was in outstanding form, thwarting them twice with decisive saves and a little luck from the post and the bar.

Easthouses are now into the third round where they’ll meet East Kilbride at home looking to get revenge for their last cup defeat.