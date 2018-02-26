Linlithgow Rose 1-3 Penicuik Ath

Penicuik Athletic completed a Superleague double over Linlithgow Rose after coming from behind to win 3-1.

Penicuik were well aware that the hosts would be looking to bounce back after their exit from the Scottish Cup the previous week, but the visitors showed great grit and determination to take all three points back to Penicuik.

Linlithgow took the lead in the 18th minute when Tommy Coyne won a soft free kick that saw Colin Strickland nip in ahead of his marker to power home a header into the net from close range.

Callum Connolly thought he’d equalise five minutes later but he was denied by keeper Hill. A training ground corner saw Aaron Ponton lay the ball to the edge of the box where the first-time shot by Andy Forbes curled wide.

However, the deserved equaliser came in the 35th minute. A powerful shot by Ponton was beaten away by Hill but Craig Hume pounced to slot home the rebound from a tight angle.

Linlithgow applied strong pressure after the break but Penicuik defended resolutely despite skipper Hume having to go off injured. Then Roddy MacLennan broke free into the Penicuik box but Forbes came to the rescue for Penicuik with a superbly timed tackle to deny the winger.

In the 70th minute, Blair Batchelor had only keeper Kyle Allison to beat, but Allison pulled off the save of the game, blocking Batchelor’s effort and from the rebound, the ball hit the side netting.

That was to prove pivotal as Penicuik made it 2-1 a minute later as Kyle Sampson slotted home to finish off a fine move. Then in the 77th minute Cuikie were rewarded a penalty.

Hill was adjudged to have brought Kateleza brought down in the box and referee Smith showed no hesitation in awarding the penalty kick, much to the annoyance of the Linlithgow players.

As a result of the protestations, skipper Ruari MacLennan received his second yellow card and took the long walk to an early bath. Andy Forbes took responsibility for the penalty and blasted the spot kick into the roof of the net to put the game to bed at 3-1 to Penicuik.

However, all credit to Linlithgow, despite being down to ten men they battled on with Strickland firing wide before Batchelor shot off target.