Local football club recognised for work in the community

Representatives from Bonnyrigg Rose FC travelled to Hampden Park for the 2019 national Scottish FA Grassroots Football Awards, where they were honoured for their incredible work in the local community.

The prestigious ceremony was held on Thursday, September 19, and saw Bonnyrigg Rose FC crowned as the 2019 Best Community Football Club winner.

The club had already been recognised at a regional level thanks to their work in Bonnyrigg.

The Grassroots Football Awards, which are now in their seventeenth year, recognise and celebrate volunteers and clubs across Scotland who dedicate their time to local grassroots football.

The event was attended by Scotland manager Steve Clarke, Scotland Women’s midfielder Caroline Weir, Kilmarnock and Scotland right back Stephen O’Donnell and former Scottish international player, Suzanne Winters.

Bonnyrigg Rose FC have dedicated their efforts to go beyond football and coaching young children to focus on the wider community.

With support from the Scottish FA, the club have gained charity status, which has allowed them to provide funding to expand the range of services they offer the community.

The club has gained more than 550 members through its positive reputation on giving back to the community through various projects such as the Health in Mind charity that works in partnership with local mums to address any worries they have with parenting and collecting food for the local foodbank.

Bonnyrigg Rose FC’s dedication to the local community make them an extremely worthy winner of this year’s Best Community Football Club.

McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Sir Kenny Dalglish said: “The people who have been honoured in these awards are true grassroots heroes.

“The sport that we all love would be in a much worse position if they didn’t dedicate the hours that they do. C

“Congratulations to Bonnyrigg Rose FC for their achievements and continued commitment to grassroots football.”

Scotland Manager Steve Clarke, who was in attendance at the awards, added: “Congratulations to all of the award winners and nominees.

“I think when you attend nights like these it makes you realise; we are put up on a level that is seen as elite and that’s totally wrong – everyone at the awards are the elite.

“These awards show how humble you should be in the company of so many great people.

“Grassroots football is key to everything and if you make it fun for the kids then they’ll come through. Awards like these show that the future of Scottish football is very bright.”

Local McDonald’s Operation Consultant, Caroline Anderson, who is an avid supporter of grassroots football in the area, added: “It is great to see someone from Bonnyrigg win a national award.

“Bonnyrigg Rose FC represents everything that is good with grassroots football.

“They are a shining light in the local community and hopefully they will continue to have a positive impact for many years to come.”

The McDonald’s and Scottish FA Grassroots Football Awards are part of McDonald’s ongoing Community Partnership with the SFA.