Lochee Utd 1-2 Bonnyrigg Rose: Rose continue winning ways

Bonnyrigg Rose extended their unbeaten run to 24 games after a 2-1 win over Lochee United in what could be an incredible season.

It was a hard earned victory against Lochee where a couple of goalkeeping errors from Mark Stewart gifted the Rose two goals, while at the other end they had Dean Brett to thank after he headed a goal-bound effort off the line in the final minute of the game to deny a desperate Lochee equaliser.

And Bonnyrigg Rose also found out their fifth round Scottish Junior Cup opponents would be north Ayrshire’s Beith Juniors adding to another exciting chapter in their campaign.

Bonnyrigg had held the edge in the first half but they didn’t have tangible evidence of this until just past the half hour mark when Lee Currie’s cross was spilled by keeper Stewart and the ball fell to Scott Gray who had a simple task from close range to put them ahead.

That proved to be all that separated the sides at half-time – a far cry from the 4-4 thriller dished up the last time the two sides met.

Lochee came back strongly in the second half but it was Bonnyrigg who were to go 2-0 up by virtue of another slip by the home defence. A mix up between keeper Stewart and his pivot left opportunist striker Wayne McIntosh with the job of a simple finish to ease the Rose into a two-goal cushion.

Battling Lochee did pull a goal back in 58 minutes through a Scott McComiskey header, signalling perhaps, the start of a comeback and they thought they had levelled when they had the ball in the Rose net but the celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee’s flag for offside.

And in the dying embers of the match they were denied once again as Brett rose to the challenge and headed clear Lochee’s goal-bound effort off the line to keep them top of the Superleague, two points ahead of Dundonald Bluebell and two games in hand. Next up for Bonnyrigg is a home encounter with strugglers Forfar West End.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Martynuik, K.Young, Horne, Janczyk, Gray, Nelson, McGachie, McIntosh, Currie. Subs: Hoskins, Turner, Moyes, Andrews.