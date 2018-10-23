Lothian Thistle HV 1-3 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose maintained their place at the top of Conference B with a 3-1 victory over Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, despite playing the last 25 minutes with ten men when Kerr Young was sent off.

Bonnyrigg needed just one minute of play last Saturday to open the scoring when a through ball from Jon Brown enabled Kyle Wilson to finish with a right foot shot from near the penalty spot, netting the Rose’s 80th goal of the season.

Even so, Thistle equalised on 10 minutes with a simple goal after a long keeper kick out caught out the Rose defence and Liam O’Donnell nipped in to score the equaliser.

Bonnyrigg were searching for a second goal and a Kerr Young header saw an excellent save by the Thistle keeper.

However, Young would not have to wait much longer as from Currie’s resultant corner he headed the ball home to give Rose a 2-1 lead.

Woodwork saved the hosts from falling further behind around the half hour mark as Currie set up Brown, who was playing his 100th game for the Rose, but his effort hit the post and slipped wide.

Both Rose strikers Wilson and Keiran McGachie were in fine form as the first half ended with the Rose edging it by the odd goal.

It was still an open contest in the second half though the Rose put themselves in a commanding position when they scored the third when McGachie netted the rebound from Wilson’s shot.

The Rose were reduce to ten men when an altercation between goalscorer Young and the Thistle home striker saw both yellow carded, with Kerr having already picked up a booking meaning he was sent off.

Despite the setback Bonnyrigg held out for the remaining 25 minutes to secure victory.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Brown, K.Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Turner, Horne, McGachie, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Gray, Nelson, Lough, Martyniuk, McQueen.