Manager Johnny Harvey resigns from Penicuik Athletic

Penicuik Athletic are searching for a new manager after Johnny Harvey left to join League Two outfit Berwick Rangers on Tuesday.

Harvey leaves Penicuik with the club top of the East of Scotland Conference A table, with six wins from six and a staggering plus 35 goal difference.

The 36-year-old, who is the club’s all-time top goalscorer, comes with a burgeoning reputation as one of the brightest young managers outside the SPFL.

He takes over from former Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn who departed the club around the two weeks ago after a year in the role.

Harvey will take charge of Berwick’s Scottish Cup clash against Gretna 08 on Saturday.

A statement on Penicuik’s Facebook page, said: “We can confirm that Johnny Harvey has resigned as manager of Penicuik Athletic to take up the position of manager at Berwick Rangers.

“Everyone at Penicuik wishes Johnny all the very best of success in his new role and thank you for your fine service to Penicuik.”

Harvey led Penicuik to their first East of Scotland Cup success in 107 years when they beat Tranent Juniors 2-0 in the final in June.