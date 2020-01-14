Midlothian football fixtures wiped out

Midlothian football teams saw a total wipeout of their scheduled fixtures last Saturday due to the adverse weather conditions across the country.

Across the entire East of Scotland league structure only four scheduled matches took place while five out of eight Scottish Lowland League fixtures were also postponed.

Postponements were not isolated to the East and central parts of Scotland with many SPFL, Highland League and junior football games all over the country called off.

Results: Spartans P-P Bonnyrigg Rose, Whitehill Welfare P-P Jeanfield, Penicuik P-P Newtongrange Star, Arniston P-P Easthouses, Dalkeith Thistle P-P Edinburgh United.