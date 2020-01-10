Midlothian football round-up & preview

In their final game before their massive Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Clyde, Bonnyrigg Rose will host The Spartans this Saturday at New Dundas Park.

Rose won the reverse fixture in Edinburgh 3-2 back in November and sought a league double over the capital side.

Bonnyrigg’s scheduled Football Nation Cup third round tie at New Dundas Park last Tuesday was postponed.

Midlothian’s East of Scotland Premier Division trio of Newtongrange Star, Penicuik Athletic and Whitehill Welfare all saw league action last weekend with the Welfare visiting the Star in a top local derby won in the end by a solitary Scott Wright goal.

Penicuik were also on the end of a 1-0 defeat away to Jeanfield Swifts last Saturday.

Swifts added to their 1-0 win over Newtongrange now and this Saturday will go for a hat trick of Midlothian wins with a visit to Ferguson Park to take on Whitehill.

Meanwhile, last Saturday’s two losers Penicuik and Newtongrange clash at Penicuik Park.

Penicuik won 5-0 at Newtongrange in their previous meeting and look to complete a league double over Chris King’s Star who will themselves be desperate to avoid another defeat.

Whitehill will be at home next Saturday , January 18, in the league as they host Musselburgh Athletic.

Another Midlothian derby was featured last Saturday at the Newbattle Complex where Easthouses Lily entertained Jock Landells’s Dalkeith Thistle.

The Jags won 5-0 in a match which saw both teams reduced to 10 men and the Lily goalkeeper coach also red carded in a feisty match.

Man on the match was Thistle’s hat trick scorer Michael Deland with the two other goals coming from Guy Kerr penalties, the first of which led to Lily’s Graeme Young being sent off.

Thistle led 3-0 at half time as Darren Leslie was also red carded for a high tackle.

Easthouses will continue in local derby mood this Saturday with an away visit to Arniston Rangers who lost out 3-2 away to Edinburgh United last Saturday where Arniston fought well enough in the second half with 10 men to have earned a point.

Next up for the Jags is a home clash with Edinburgh United visiting Kings Park.