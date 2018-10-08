Musselburgh 0-5 Penicuik Athletic

Having beaten Musselburgh comfortably at Penicuik a few weeks ago, the visitors expected a much tougher challenge against a home side who were unbeaten at Olivebank in league business last season.

After Wednesday’s 9-0 win over Tweedmouth Rangers, manager Johnny Harvey made six changes to the starting line up and the visitors started in lively fashion as both sides put their 100 per cent Conference A records on the line.

Penicuik opened the scoring after a bright start when Kateleza latched onto Hamilton’s ball over the top before slotting past the on-rushing Adams.

The second came eight minutes later as McIntosh headed home reacting quickest after his initial shot hit the crossbar from a Baptie corner.

There were 20 minutes on the clock before the home side had an attempt on goal when King’s header was comfortably saved by Cordery the striker saw his shot well saved six minutes later.

On 33 minutes the third goal arrived as the Burgh defence failed to deal with Connolly’s long pass into the box, Ponton pounced and knocked the ball across goal for Barr to slot home into the empty net.

With four minutes to the interval the home side saw a header crash off the bar, but it was the visitors who increased their lead prior to the half-time whistle as great pressing work and quick passing between McIntosh and Kateleza saw the ball reach Jones who made no mistake from eight yards out.

The match flared up ten minutes into the half and both McIntosh and Hogg saw yellow as Burgh sought a way but the visitors made it five on 78 minutes after a great passing movement involving seven players before Kateleza played in McCrory-Irving who passed the ball past Adams into the corner of the corner of the net.

The game finished with a rash late challenge by King, who saw yellow, on keeper Cordery as Cuikie maintained their good goal scoring form and their 100 per cent league record.

Penicuik Athletic: Cordery‬, Forbes‬, Baptie‬, Young‬, Hamilton‬, Connolly‬, Barr (c)‬, Jones‬, Kateleza‬, McIntosh‬, Ponton‬