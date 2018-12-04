Musselburgh 3-0 Arniston Rangers

Arniston Rangers remain second bottom of the East of Scotland League Conference A after a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Musselburgh.

The first goal came in seven minutes when Conor Thomson passed to Jack Gillan, who looped the ball over goalkeeper Jamie Newman and into the net, for Gillan’s first goal of the season.

Most of the first half was played in the Arniston half with Musselburgh peppering the target.

On 15 minutes, Thomson had a shot from outside the box, which just went over the bar. Five minutes later Jono McManus nearly made it 2-0 but his shot was cleared off the line.

A minute later Scott Moffat should have had his first goal for Burgh, but his header came off the bar. In the last minute of the first 45, Musselburgh’s centre forward Mathu King ran into the box, one on one with Newman and he rattled the bar.

Musselburgh went in 1-0 up, but it could quite have easily have been four or five. Into the second half and Arniston’s best chance of the match fell to centre forward, Mark Mooney but his shot was blocked by Ally Adams to keep the score at 1-0.

Arniston were playing better in the second half, but although they had a lot of possession, apart from the block save Adams made, he was rarely tested by the away side. It seemed only a matter of time before Musselburgh increased their advantage.

On 67 minutes, Musselburgh they made it 2-0. Gary Cherrie and Bradley started the move in their own half. A few passes later and the ball was back with Bradley, who played a one-two with Cherrie. Two touches later and the ball was in the back of the net for Bradley’s second goal of the season.

Burgh’s third goal came in 84 minutes when they capitalised on a slack goal kick and Michael Deland sped past Horsburgh and Andrew Fleming, before putting a low drive into the keeper’s left hand post.