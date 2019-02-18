Musselburgh 5-2 Newtongrange Star: Defensive horror show costs Star

Newtongrange Star were masters of their own downfall on Saturday at Olive Bank as Musselburgh gained revenge for their defeat in the reverse fixture.

Star, however, gave them a helping hand with a defensive horror show in a game they finished with nine men.

Both teams looked to attack from the outset but it was the home side who opened the scoring after 15 minutes. Star players were incensed as they were convinced there was a handball in the build-up but the ref waved play on. The ball was worked out to Moffat where he easily sidestepped O’Hara and Mitchell and, when the ball was squared to King, he calmly side footed it past Renton.

Thomson was inches away with a dipping volley from 30 yards that had Adams beaten. Star’s defence was all over the place and Renton had to come to the rescue to parry a Miles effort.

Star appealed for a penalty after 43 minutes when Bracks was bundled over inside the box again the ref was not interested. Musselburgh doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time when King slid the ball under Renton.

Hunter had an opportunity after 55 minutes but he headed a clipped cross by Forster over. This miss was punished as Musselburgh made it 3-0 when Nathan Evens beat the offside trap before he slotted the ball home.

Star’s task got even harder when Thomson received a straight red card for stupidly kicking out at Miles. They pulled one back after 60 minutes when Lowson headed home from a corner.

Hunter forced a brilliant save from Adams after 62 minutes before Musselburgh scored a bizarre fourth under controversial circumstances. Renton allowed a back pass to trundle under his foot but appeared to get back in time to stop it going over the line. The linesman awarded the goal much to Renton’s dismay who was booked for his protests. The consensus of the players was that the ball was stopped at least a yard before the line.

Richardson reduced the deficit after 70 minutes when he powered a header past Adams before taking over the gloves when Renton was given a second yellow for bringing down King.

Moffat scored from the spot. O’Hara compounded his miserable day by blasting a free kick over.

Star: Renton, Swaney, Lowson, Mitchell, O’Hara, Bracks, Richardson, Thomson, Jamieson (Wilson), Forster (Scott), Hunter (Lander).