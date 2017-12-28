Newtongrange Star 0-0 Cumbernauld United: Star earn Cup replay

Newtongrange Star and Cumbernauld United will have to do it all again this weekend after their Scottish Junior Cup third round tie ended in stalemate.

After three postponements due to frozen pitches this was an eagerly anticipated encounter which ultimately failed to live up to the hype.

Both sides had chances to win it in the closing stages but neither were able to capitalise and set up a tie with Midlothian heavyweights Bonnyrigg Rose in the fourth round.

It was a result which perhaps the Central Super First Division side looked on more favourably with a replay at Guys Meadow this coming Saturday, kick off 1.30pm.

The visitors made the brighter start against the East Superleague side and in the tenth minute, following a Fraser Team, Robbie Winters move and Paddy McCabe just failed to connect with the experienced striker’s crossball.

Six minutes later came another chance for United. An excellent Scott Murphy ball reached Winters but the front man’s header went wide.

A timely clearance from skipper Paul Murphy and a tremendous one-handed save by Cumbernauld goalkeeper David Buchanan from home frontman Alistair Forster prevented the visitors going behind in a short spell of Newtongrange pressure.

With 26 minutes on the clock Star nearly took the lead. The ball was cut back and O’Hara struck a shot which was well saved by Buchanan, the ball broke to O’Brien who looked certain to open the scoring but, Mikey McLaughlin did brilliantly to turn his goal-bound effort off the line. O’Brien was denied again shortly before half-time.

Cumbernauld were the better team in the opening stages of the second half and in a spell of pressure Paul Murphy came near following a McLaughlin free kick but there was little for the crowd to shout about.

United manager Andy Frame brought on substitutes Martin Shiels and Mark Batchelor in an attempt to apply more pressure on the Midlothian opponents.

United settled to play some good football and following a Shiels shot which went narrowly past, a fine Paddy McCabe run ended when he was unceremoniously grounded. The resultant free kick from Tony Stevenson however hit the side netting.

United’s most recent signing Alan Benton got into the act with a great surge upfield before Fraser Team, with a similar foray up the park, was in position to finish the move but agonisingly missed the target.

Newtongrange Star: Renton, K Scott, Swaney, Mitchell, Melvin, O’Hara, O’Brien, Bracks, Murray, Forster, Porteus and S Scott Subs Lally, Lowson, Osborne, McNaughton, Weston.

Cumbernauld: Buchanan, Renton,Kennedy, Stevenson, P Murphy, H Murphy, McCabe, McLaughlin, Winters, Dixon and Team Subs Batchelor, McBride, Shiels, Wilson.