Newtongrange Star 1-2 Broxburn: Star denied at the death

Newtongrange Star’s miserable run continued as they went down to a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 defeat against in-form Broxburn Athletic.

The visitors should have opened the scoring after 12 minutes when a ball in the box found Miller all alone six yards out but he somehow placed his header wide. The ball was slid across the six yard box where Melvin got the faintest touch which seemed to put Anderson off as he blasted over from three yards.

O’Hara found O’Brien with a cracking cross field ball after 32 minutes but the Star’s makeshift striker’s finish was weak and trundled wide. Scott had a decent chance after 41 minutes when he found himself in on goal after skilfully taking the ball round Gavin. His shot, however, from 18 yards was over the bar.

The visitors took the lead after 50 minutes when Locke was allowed to stride through the middle. McNaughton was heavily punished for not tracking him as he hit a low shot into the bottom corner passed the diving Renton.

Broxburn created another chance after 57 minutes when Melvin was beaten for pace down the left. A deep cross was met by the head of Miller who should have done better than head straight at Renton.

O’Brien trundled another effort wide after 61 minutes before being replaced by Lally. He made an immediate impact doing well to win a free kick. Specialist Dale O’Hara’s first effort hit the wall but when it came back to him he brilliantly dispatched the rebound past the helpless Wallace.

Star coach Gordon Scott was asked to leave the technical area before both the manager and assistant manager were sent off in a crazy spell.

Broxburn were continuing to turn the screw, a corner from the left was hooked goal wards by Anderson. Scott did brilliantly to head the ball off the line.

Star had their point snatched away from them after 91 minutes when Mitchell appeared to be fouled in the box. The ref waved play on and substitute Nimmo produced a sublime finish to find the top corner past a helpless Renton from 20 odd yards.