Newtongrange Star 2-0 Peebles Rovers

Newtongrange Star battled to victory against a hardworking Peebles side on a sunny but bitterly cold afternoon.

The result leaves them undefeated in third place in Conference A after eight games.

Star were without key players through injury but welcomed back George Hunter from holiday. The striker had to the chance to mark his return with a goal inside the first six minutes when he found himself free at the back post but with, the sun in his eyes, he headed the ball straight at Kerr.

The visitors first real attack came in 17 minutes as they moved the ball out to Zavaroni who squared the ball into the box where a half-hit effort deceived Renton but Swaney was on hand to clear the danger.

Hunter came agonisingly close when he turned an O’Hara cross just wide sliding in, before a effort from the same player dipped inches over with Kerr beaten.

However, Star finally got the opening goal after 35 minutes following a piece of magic by Thomson, who twisted and turned on the edge of the box before firing an unstoppable shot past the helpless Kerr.

The second half was played in the same vein with Peebles continuing to work very hard and Star struggling to break them down.

Zavarini fired in an effort after 55 minutes which was easily dealt with by Renton before Star’s best passing move of the game resulted in Thomson playing in Hunter whose effort was blocked by Kerr.

Star doubled their advantage after 61 minutes when Hunter slotted home despite the visitors appealing for offside.

Schlater replaced Scott before the visitors almost pulled a goal back. A free kick by Lindsay was parried by Renton into the path of Sterricks but the big keeper reacted well to dive at the substitute’s feet and divert the ball wide.

Star: Renton, Swaney, O’Hara, Mitchell, Lowson, Melvin, Scott (Schlater), Porteous, Forster, Thomson, Hunter Dunsmore, Currie, Wilson, Kilpatrick, Clelland.