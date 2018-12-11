Newtongrange Star 4-2 Musselburgh

Newtongrange Star hit their 80th goal of the season during this – their 15th victory of the season under the floodlights at New Victoria Park.

The home side opened the scoring on 25 minutes when Ally Forster headed home from a Kyle Scott cross but Star could have been in front even earlier when Kyle Lander struck the post with a rocket shot from distance that beat Ally Adams but didn’t find the net.

Forster did though and it was enough the give the hosts the half-time lead though Musselburgh came close on 29 minutes when a loose ball evaded keeper Keiron Renton but somehow Star survived the ensuing scramble .

Burgh were struggling for numbers with Matthu King off with a head injury and replaced by Nathan Evans, but the brave header from the midfielder split the sides at the interval.

Ten minutes into the second half and it was 2-0 to the Star as George Hunter sent in a stunning low shot that beat Adams in the Burgh net.

Musselburgh still sought a positive reply in attacks but Steven Thomson netted the Star’s third goal of the afternoon just after the hour mark – the Nitten men’s 80th of the season – with a stunning tight angle low shot that whizzed past Adams.

However within a minute it was 3-1 as Musselburgh pulled a goal back in reply on 65 minutes as Scott Moffat fired home, catching out the home defence and cutting short the home side celebrations.The Burgh were pressing now and next a goalline stop by Star keeper Renton denied Burgh a second strike but in 75 minutes it was 3-2 as Michael Moffat got past Wes Mitchell to finish off a second Burgh goal and the game hung in the balance after seemingly being in Newtongrange’s control.

Kyle Scott was denied Star’s next goal in 77 minutes with an Ally Adams save before ex Star’s Jono McManus saw red after the linesman intervened.

That left Burgh with 10 men for the last 10 minutes and Nitten took full advanatge to see out the match adding George Hunter’s late strike for comfort.

Star:Renton, Swaney ,Mitchell, Melvin, Scott, Hunter , Thomson, Forster, Young, Lander, Richardson.

Subs: Currie , Wilson, Porteous, Lowson, Jamieson, Dunsmore.