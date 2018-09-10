Newtongrange Star 7-1 Easthouses Lily: Hat-trick for Hunter

Newtongrange Star continued their unbeaten start to Conference A after dismantling near neighbours Easthouses Lily 7-1 last Saturday.

Star welcomed back Stevie Thomson, who has signed on an initial four-week loan period from Bonnyrigg, and he scored twice to add George Hunter’s hat-trick.

Before the game both sets of players and supporters impeccably observed a minute’s silence for former Star player and Life member David Pryde who passed away last Wednesday.

Star got off to the perfect start when they went in front inside a minute. A long diagonal ball was played into Hunter and he duly dispatched past Lily keeper Findlay – although there were question marks over who got the final touch, Hunter wheeled away claiming it.

On 22 minutes, Lily conceded again as Porteous’ clever moment enabled him to escape the clutches of Findlay to flick the ball home at the near post from Hunter’s delivery. Lily were given a lifeline when a mix-up at the back between Scott Swaney and goalkeeper Keiron Renton allowed Russell to prod the ball home for Easthouses.

Star increased their lead to 3-1 after 44 minutes when substitute Forster nodded home at the back post before debutant Thomson unleashed a 30-yard drive to make 4-1 a minute later. The floodgates had opened up and Star added a fifth on 47 minutes as Hunter raced on to Forster’s flick on before the rounding keeper and rolling the ball home.

Easthouses struggled with Hunter all afternoon and he completed his hat trick when he bulldozed his way through and bundled home, Star completed the scoring two minutes later when Hunter turned provider for Thomson, who found the bottom corner with a first-time effort.

Newtongrange Star: Renton, Swaney, Young, Mitchell, O’Hara, Wilson (Forster 39), Porteous (Richardson 88), Melvin, Scott (Sclater 88), Thomson, Hunter,

Easthouses Lily: Findlay, Arthur, Wilson, Taylor, Curran, Nethery, Anderson, McDermott, Brown, Beattie, Russell.