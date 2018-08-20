Newtongrange Star 9-1 Leith: Jamieson nets four as Star run riot

Newtongrange dumped eight-man Leith Athletic out of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup in a thumping 9-1 win at New Victoria Park.

Sean Jamieson struck four times as Star advanced to the second round to face Easthouses Lily’s conquerors Tynecastle.

Leith saw three men sent off and a raft of yellow cards, but it was they who opened the scoring on 38 minutes.

By then Euan Morrice had already saw red and was dismissed by referee Jonathan Gall for a challenge on Ali Forster.

Nevertheless, the visitors led through Cameron Ross – who was later to be sent off for two bookable offences – when he outpaced the defence before producing a fine finish to beat Jordan Dunsmore.

The lead lasted two minutes as Dale O’Hara rifled in a left-footed drive before Jamieson turned the game on its head in first half injury time, heading in from Forster’s delivery.

Three goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half saw Leith collapse as Forster netted a quickfire double – a deflected header and a stunning shot – before Jamieson scored the fifth, with his effort going in off the keeper McGinlay.

Indiscipline struck the visitors again as Oban Anderson was red carded for a second yellow for a kick at O’Hara, reducing Leith to nine men.

Leith went 6-1 down in 72 minutes when a deflected shot from Hunter went into the net off luckless Larner. The bad day for Leith continued in 80 minutes as Jamieson poked home the next goal at 7-1, then it was 8-1 as Hunter set up Jamieson to score and complete his hat-trick with another close finish.

Jamieson rounded a thoroughly impressive afternoon for the Star after good build-up play by O’Hara to make it 9-1.

The final red card went to Ross for his second yellow taking a frustrated kick at a chair in the technical area to sum up Leith’s afternoon.

Newtongrange Star: Dunsmore, Melvin, Young, Lowson, O’Hara, Forster, Porteous Bracks, Wilson, Hunter Jamieson, subs: Renton, Dyet, Currie, Swaney, Mitchell, S.Scott, Sclater.