Chris Robertson's shot arrows towards the top corner for Newtongrange Star's opener at Hill of Beath (pic: J19 Photography)

The match was a battle between two of the bottom three sides in the East Premier. And while Star are still bottom they have closed the gap at the foot of the table and are now just four points behind the Fife side who dropped to second bottom after being leapfrogged by Whitehill Welfare.

The visitors’ hero was two-goal Chris Robertson who celebrated his wedding the previous day in style.

His 19th minute opener was a stunning strike as he picked the ball up just inside the home half, set off on a solo run which took him past three defenders and unleashed a left-foot rocket into the top corner from just inside the box.

Robertson doubled Nitten’s lead, getting in behind the home defence to lob the advancing keeper.

Calum Adamson halved the deficit just before half-time but Newtongrange held on after the break for a massive three points.

Whitehill Welfare moved out of the bottom two with a 3-2 win at home to Dundonald Bluebell.

Ryan Weir, Michael Hornig and Blair Tolmie got the goals against a Bluebell side who played most of the second half with 10 men after their keeper was red carded.