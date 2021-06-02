Newtongrange Star face Arniston Rangers in opening pre-season friendly
Newtongrange Star will kick off their pre-season schedule with a home friendly against Midlothian rivals Arniston Rangers on Tuesday (June 8).
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:52 pm
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 4:40 pm
It's the first of eight friendlies lined up by Nitten ahead of the league kick-off on July 17
Tuesday, June 8: Arniston Rangers (home).
Saturday, June 12, St Andrews United (away).
Saturday, June 19, Haddington Athletic (away).
Tuesday, June 22, Easthouses Lily (away).
Saturday, June 26, Darvel (home).
Tuesday, June 29, Preston Athletic (away).
Saturday, July 3, University of Stirling (home).
Saturday, July 10, Edinburgh South (home).