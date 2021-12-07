Action from Newtongrange Star's win at Blackburn United (pic: Fiona McGinty)

After a nightmare start to the campaign which saw Nitten fail to win any of their opening 14 games, collecting just four points, they have won now four of their last seven.

But they did it the hard way at Blackburn, going behind in the first minute after conceding a penalty converted by Michael Browne.

Calum Heath doubled United’s advantage just after the half-hour, but Star hit back in the 39th minute as Liall Smith fired home to halve the deficit.

The visitors were back on level terms when Liam McIntosh calmly slotted home a penalty eight minutes after the restart.

And just a minute later McIntosh struck again to fire Star in front.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men on the hour when John Drummond was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards, the first for a foul and the second for dissent after he complained about the decision.

The 10 became nine 15 minutes later as Daryl Meikle was shown a straight red, again for dissent.

With a two-man advantage Star simply had to see the game out and substitute Ethan Dougal put the result beyond doubt with a late fourth.

The win moved Star up to fourth bottom, leapfrogging Camelon.