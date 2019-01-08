Newtongrange Star: Tributes flood in for great Star man Gordon Bennett

Tributes have been pouring in for former Newtongrange Star president Gordon Bennett who sadly passed away on New Year’s Day, aged 60.

Gordon dedicated his life to the Star, joining the club’s committee in the 1970s as a teenager.

He played a pivotal role as part of the committee in the club’s move to new facilities at New Victoria Park, signalling a fresh new era for Nitten in 1994.

Gordon was president of the club in 2009 and in 2013 he was presented with a SJFA Longest Serving Certificate for over 43 years service to Scottish Junior Football.

Ricky Quinn, a long time friend and former committee member, said: “Gordon bridged the move from Old Victoria Park to New Victoria Park. There’s very few that have followed the Star for as long as him.

“He was a lovely man and a great friend. He washed the kits and cleaned the boots as a teenager, he would also cut the grass. He got stuck in – if there was anything that needed done he would do it.

“Everybody in junior football knew him. He was always on hand to offer advice, very approachable and a kind person. It’s going to be very hard without him at Star games.”

The club’s current president Joe Wilson said: “Gordon served the club for many years and will be missed greatly by the Star family. Our condolences go to his family, friends and Star family at this sad time.”

Gordon’s funeral will take place on January 18 at Mortonhall at 2pm.

The club were also in mourning after a former Star defender Freddie Glidden passed away on New Year’s Day, aged 91.

Freddie played for Star in the 1940s where he was capped by Junior Scotland. He then represented Hearts for over a decade where he captained the team to Scottish Cup glory in 1956.