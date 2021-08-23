Penicuik made it nine wins in a row against Camelon (pic: Gus Cockburn)

It was a victory which maintained their 100 per cent record and kept them three points clear of closest challengers Tranent.

Fresh from their midweek 5-0 win over Jeanfield Swifts, which put them top after Tranent lost for the first time, Penicuik started brightly.

A Ryan Baptie free-kick was headed goalward by Paul Thomson, but Camelon keeper Jacob Welna pulled off an exceptional one handed save.

Two minutes later Paul Tansey got round the back of the Camelon defence only to see his shot tipped away by Welna.

But it was Camelon who took the lead in the 22nd minute when Andrew Forbes was adjudged to have fouled Michael Gould and the spot kick was converted by Jackson Cowan.

Penicuik lifted their game and Nicky Reid had a shot deflected for a corner, from which Darrell Young saw his powerful shot headed away by Lewis McArthur.

It remained 1-0 to Camelon at the break, but from the restart Penicuik were on the attack and Forbes and substitute Cammy Dawson both had headers tipped away by Welna.

But in the 65th minute Camelon defender Gary Mochrie was red-carded for pulling down Reid as he drove in on goal – and from just outside the penalty box Tansey smashed the free-kick past the defensive wall into the bottom corner.

Tansey and Forbes came close with volleys as Penicuik pushed for a winner, which duly came in the 75th minute as Young outjumped the Mariners defence to powerfully head home from a corner.