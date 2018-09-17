Nithsdale Wanderers 2-11 Penicuik: Somerville grabs four in rout

Penicuik Athletic eased through to the South Region Challenge Cup second round after recording an 11-2 win over Nithsdale Wanderers – the club’s biggest win in the modern era.

Cuikie piled on the pressure from the start and led in the fifth minute when Bell, under pressure, knocked the ball into his own net.

Kateleza doubled Penicuik’s lead when he tapped home McCrory-Irving’s cut back. Three minutes later it was 3-0 as Jones slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Penicuik were over running the home side, and it only took another three minutes to add a fourth, courtesy of Penicuik’s top goal scorer, Somerville. In the 29th minute, good work from Jones ended with him delivering an excellent cross for Somerville to dive in and head his second and Penicuik’s fifth.

Ten minutes later a third hat-trick of the season for the striker as his excellent strike finished high into the net. In the 43rd minute, Ponton followed up to slot home the seventh, after Somerville’s initial shot was saved.

The hosts battled hard and Penicuik found it more difficult to get the ball in the net. Ten minutes into the half and Somerville added an eighth goal and his fourth of the game. Then in the 64th minute, Sampson rose to glance home a Somerville cross. Nithsdale were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute duly converted by Thomson.

Then inside five minutes another penalty was awarded to Nithsdale with Young receiving a red card. Keeper Wood got a touch to Thomson’s spot-kick but couldn’t keep the ball from crossing the line reducing the leeway to 9-2.

Despite being down to ten men, Penicuik were still the dominant side and Sproule collected Kateleza’s excellent set-up and fired in his first goal since his return from injury, and his first since 2016.

The scoring was completed in the 89th minute when a Sampson strike came back off the post and McCrory-Irving’s return shot was turned into his own net by keeper Kerr.

Penicuik: Wood, Caddow, Williams, Young, Hamilton, Connolly (c), McCrory-Irving, Jones, Kateleza,

Somerville, Ponton. Subs: Hume, Forbes, Sampson, Sproule, Baptie, McIntosh.