Oakley 1-4 Penicuik Athletic

Penicuik made it seven wins from seven in Conference A to maintain their place at the top of the league after a comfortable 4-1 win over Oakley.

Oakley started strongly pushing Penicuik back and McAteer blasted home in the third minute.

However, Penicuik drew level three minutes later when McIntosh bulleted home a header from a Baptie corner kick.

Having got over the initial shock, Penicuik settled into their passing game and McIntosh saw his shot well saved by keeper Robertson.

At the other end, a deflected strike flashed along the front of the Penicuik goal but there were no takers for the home side.

Then two consecutive corners to Penicuik saw the ball cleared off the line and then a McIntosh header flashed inches wide of the goal. In the 42nd minute, a Baptie free kick caught everyone out, but skimmed the crossbar. On half time, McIntosh was denied by Robertson who rushed from goal to smother the ball at the striker’s feet.

Penicuik started the second half with determination, and a dangerous cross into the box was cleverly headed back to Robertson to clear the danger.

Hamilton was booked for a late tackle on McAteer. Then, with the pressure building, an excellent move by Penicuik saw keeper Robertson save a McCrory-Irving strike from 18 yards.

On the hour mark, came a blitz of goals by Penicuik. McCrory-Irving drilled the ball into the penalty area and the unfortunate Stevenson put the ball into his own net.

Two minutes later, McIntosh hooked home a Forbes cross.

Then in the 67th minute the game was put to bed with the goal of the game.

McIntosh picked up a deep cross from the left, laid the ball back to Jones at the edge of the box, and he blasted the ball past Robertson.

Penicuik continued to dominate the game until the last few minutes when Oakley created a couple of chances but couldn’t take either of them.

Penicuik: Cordery, Caddow, Baptie, Young, Hamilton, Connolly, Barr (c), Jones, Kateleza, McIntosh, Ponton Subs: McCrory-Irving, Hume, Forbes, Sproule, MacDonald, Somerville, Sampson.