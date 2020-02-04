Oakley stunned as Dalkeith roar back in the second half

The Jags staged a remarkable second half comeback in a thrilling match at a wet and windy Kings Park.

Dalkeith brought Kenny McMillan back into the starting line up along with Connor Burke replacing Danny McFadden and Ronan Clelland.

The visitors were first on the offensive in the opening minutes and a slack pass from Jack Burrows inside his own penalty area brought undue pressure on the home side whilst at the other end Mikey Deland headed well wide from a corner.

With half time approaching the game exploded into life with two quick goals on 42 and 43 minutes.

Oakley had a shout for a penalty when Runciman threw himself to the ground under a challenge from Connor Burke – the referee correctly booking the player for simulation.

But just 30 second later they were awarded a spot kick when Dowie felled Love in the box – Craig Martin scoring from the spot.

Dalkeith’s concentration had gone to pieces and a minute later they found themselves two goals down when Stuart Love swept home the ball from two yards.

With a mountain to climb in the second half, The Jags started with a great intent and Bennett would have scored inside the first minute with a volley inside the six yard box but for a superb instinctive save from the Oakley keeper Robertson.

They didn’t have long to wait though and on 48 minutes clawed themselves back into the game with a great goal.

Kenny McMillan cushioned a ball into James McPartlin’s path and from just inside the box he sent a deft lob which left Robertson stranded off his line, the ball just dipping under the crossbar.

On the hour mark the Dalkeith pressure paid off with another great goal from James McPartlin. The Jags captain latched onto a loose ball some 30 yards out and with no defenders around him left fly with a thunderbolt which flew past Robertson.

Despite all their pressure, the visitors were still a threat and a speculative effort from Aimer struck the face of Dowie’s crossbar on 62 minutes – catching everyone in the ground out as the effort looked to be heading high and wide.

Then on 70 minutes the Jags eased themselves in front for the first time to the delight of the hardy bunch of supporters.

Kenny McMillan latched onto a ball played down the left channel and made a bee line for the byline.

The veteran striker then delivered an inch perfect cross to the back post picking out Mikey Bennett who scored with a diving header.

With 20 minutes left it seemed certain that there would be more goals with the home side looking more likely to score.

Dalkeith: Dowie, Fairnie, Woods, Kerr, Gillan, Deland, Mcpartlin, Burrows, Burke, McMillan, Bennett. Subs: Wilson, Fairgrieve, Aitchison, McFadden, Linton, Newman.